Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Waters by 8.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WAT stock opened at $338.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89.
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
