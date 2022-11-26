Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Waters by 8.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $338.03 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

