Korea Investment CORP Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

