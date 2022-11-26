Korea Investment CORP Has $15.07 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,948 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.73.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

