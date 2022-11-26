Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $122.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

