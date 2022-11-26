Korea Investment CORP Invests $14.78 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 657,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE MRO opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

