Korea Investment CORP Purchases 198,738 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,738 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of V.F. worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $34.34 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.