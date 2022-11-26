Korea Investment CORP Purchases 2,776 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

