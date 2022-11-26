Korea Investment CORP Purchases 32,089 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

