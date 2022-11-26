Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,057 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 174,404 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $347,296,000 after purchasing an additional 895,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

