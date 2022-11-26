Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Block were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Block by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,161,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $220.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

