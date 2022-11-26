Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of TransUnion worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,740,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,863,000 after buying an additional 573,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $120.36.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.