Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,140 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $15,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 191,701 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 7,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

