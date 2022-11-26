Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of CGI worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,957,000 after buying an additional 137,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after purchasing an additional 316,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,155,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CGI

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

