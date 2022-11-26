Korea Investment CORP Sells 104,300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after acquiring an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,762,470 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,112,000 after buying an additional 667,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $73.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

