Korea Investment CORP Sells 134,453 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,453 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

