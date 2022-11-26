LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €89.00 by Morgan Stanley

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €89.00 ($90.82) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €63.82 ($65.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €77.00. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

