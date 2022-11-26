Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $87.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

LGRDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.