Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

