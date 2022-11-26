Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Leidos by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,991 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,606 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

