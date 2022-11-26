Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LICY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LICY opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The firm had revenue of ($1.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

