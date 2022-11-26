Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.