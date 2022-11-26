Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Shares of MGYR opened at $13.00 on Friday. Magyar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

