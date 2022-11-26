MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.40 and traded as low as $16.32. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 212,048 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Portfolio Manager Michael Petty sold 1,709 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $27,600.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

