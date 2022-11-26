Mark Reckitt Acquires 315 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Mark Reckitt purchased 315 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($37.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($11,807.38).

Cranswick Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,212 ($37.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,647.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,891.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,034.45. Cranswick plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97).

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cranswick Company Profile

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

