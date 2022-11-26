MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

