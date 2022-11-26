Michael D. Eisner Buys 73,641 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
IAC Stock Down 0.1 %
IAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88.
Institutional Trading of IAC
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in IAC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IAC Company Profile
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Further Reading
