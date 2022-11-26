Michael D. Eisner Buys 73,641 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IAC Stock Down 0.1 %

IAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88.

Get IAC alerts:

Institutional Trading of IAC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in IAC by 30.2% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 34.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.