Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Timothy M. Adams Sells 3,685 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Model N Stock Up 3.2 %

MODN opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 163.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Model N by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.