Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Timothy M. Adams Sells 3,685 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Model N Stock Up 3.2 %

MODN opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 163.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Model N by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Model N

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

