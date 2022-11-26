Monero (XMR) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $138.60 or 0.00835682 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and $80.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,585.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00467171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00122613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00687660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00242675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00252472 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,205,722 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.