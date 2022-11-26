MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 702,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 170,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

