Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $369.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $573.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

