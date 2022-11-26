Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.00 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.57 ($2.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.04. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of €5.74 ($5.86).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.