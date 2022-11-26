MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $512.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $649.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.23.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

