MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by Berenberg Bank

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €240.00 ($244.90) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($231.63) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.2 %

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €199.60 ($203.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 44.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is €171.33 and its 200-day moving average is €177.56. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

