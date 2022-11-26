Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,642 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

