National Bankshares Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$130.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.08.

BRP stock opened at C$94.83 on Wednesday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$113.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.3600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

