Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Navigator Price Performance

Shares of NVGS opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $953.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.95 and a beta of 1.75. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Get Navigator alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 98,649 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 29.6% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 288,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 134.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.