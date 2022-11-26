Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Lowered to “D-” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Navios Maritime stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The shipping company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.22 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 218.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,141 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Stories

