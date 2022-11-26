Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Nelnet worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nelnet by 1,289.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

Nelnet Stock Performance

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,496.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 50.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NNI opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.