Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Head to Head Analysis

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 AbbVie 1 7 7 0 2.40

AbbVie has a consensus price target of $158.56, suggesting a potential downside of 0.67%. Given AbbVie’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -110.52% -63.89% -42.54% AbbVie 23.19% 155.88% 16.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $48.80 million 0.15 -$74.97 million ($12.27) -0.07 AbbVie $56.20 billion 5.02 $11.54 billion $7.49 21.31

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions. Neptune Wellness Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbbVie beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production, as well as other eye care products. AbbVie Inc. has a research collaboration with Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

