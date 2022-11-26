Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $285.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

