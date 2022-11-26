New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

