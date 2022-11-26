New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
New Fortress Energy Price Performance
New Fortress Energy stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
