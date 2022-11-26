Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $18.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 716,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 116.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 615,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 331,030 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.