Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,486,374.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
