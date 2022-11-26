Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Nuvei worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

