NXM (NXM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,755.31

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $263.36 million and approximately $13,755.31 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $39.94 or 0.00240808 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.84487668 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,720.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

