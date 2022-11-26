Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.82.

Several research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY opened at 1.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.18. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 1.58 and a 52 week high of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $946.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 46.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.