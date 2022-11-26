Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Insider Buys £32,128.07 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) insider Murray Steele purchased 60,619 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £32,128.07 ($37,989.91).

Octopus Apollo VCT Price Performance

OAP3 opened at GBX 47.60 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.61. Octopus Apollo VCT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £276.49 million and a P/E ratio of 680.00.

Octopus Apollo VCT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

