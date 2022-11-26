Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

