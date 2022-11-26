Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth $7,675,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Omnicell by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Omnicell Stock Up 2.0 %

Omnicell Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

