Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Open Text by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 176.37%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.